Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Tokyo 2020 preparations going ahead 'as planned' despite coronavirus threat

Article Image

Preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are continuing as planned, with countermeasures against infectious diseases, organizers told CNN.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Olympic organizers have insisted that preparations for Tokyo 2020 are going ahead "as planned" despite the novel coronavirus outbreak in Asia.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of over 2,700 worldwide, with the majority recorded in mainland China.

A number of sporting events have already been impacted, including the Tokyo marathon which has been restricted to elite athletes only.

"(We) will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations," the local Olympic organizing committee said in a statement to CNN Tuesday.

READ: How global sport has been impacted by the coronavirus

Earlier on Tuesday, Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told AP there is potential for the Olympics to be postponed or canceled, estimating a three-month window in which to make that decision.

Local organizers told CNN that the three-month window "is not necessarily the IOC's collective view."

READ: Olympics 'on track' with no contingency plans in place amid coronavirus outbreak

READ: Italian soccer faces further disruption amid spike in coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, the IOC also offered its own assurance the Games would go ahead, telling CNN that "countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games.

"The IOC is in contact with the World Health Organization, as well as its own medical experts. We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and sport

The Olympics are scheduled to take place between July 24 and August 9.

The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, have been postponed until next year and the Asian Indoor Track and Field Championship in Hangzhou has been canceled.

The Six Nations, rugby's premier international competition in the northern hemisphere, has called off Ireland's fixture against Italy scheduled for March 7.

Inter Milan's Europa League game against Ludogorets will be played behind closed doors Thursday.

Italy confirmed 322 cases of the virus on Tuesday, the highest number of infections outside Asia.

Japan's J-League postponed seven Levian Cup matches in February and all domestic games through early March, while 72 Japanese pro-baseball pre-season games will be played in empty stadiums to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the Nippon Professional Baseball organization.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Snow, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Snow, cold and windy. High: 34

Image

Duke Energy Cayuga Station donates $10,000 to Riley Children's Hospital

Image

Terre Haute Rotary Club honors member for community service

Image

Decrease in arrests, increase in drug use

Image

North Central Sullivan

Image

West Vigo Linton

Image

TH South vs Vin Lin

Image

Kids at Dugger Union fundraise to help buy specialized swings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil