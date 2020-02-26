Clear
7-year-old girl dies during tonsillectomy

Paisley Cogsdill, a 7-year-old girl from South Carolina, died one minute into surgery to remove her tonsils, her parents told CNN affiliate WHNS.

Paisley Cogsdill snored in her sleep but was perfectly healthy, relatives said, according to WHNS. But her heart suddenly stopped during the operation in Greenwood on Friday.

"Going into surgery, she had no fear," her grandmother, Mary Beth Truelock, told WHNS. "She was smiling and happy. Nothing was wrong."

A straight-A second grader, Paisley was an active little girl, according to her obituary, and had an attitude full of joy "in everything she did, from playing T-Ball and Softball to performing Hip-Hop dance routines and gymnastics programs with her friends at the Dance Shop and Dance South."

A GoFundMe page set up to cover the funeral expenses had raised more than $30,000 by Tuesday evening.

"You don't understand why these things happen but we know it was God's plan," Truelock told WHNS. "And that's the only thing that can get us through, 'cause we know it was God."

Paisley's parents are hoping autopsy results will offer more insight into her death, WHNS reported.

