Pete Davidson knew it was 'over' with Ariana Grande after Mac Miller died

SNL's Pete Davidson revealed Mac Miller's death as a factor in the end of his engagement with Ariana Grande.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Pete Davidson dated Ariana Grande right after her breakup with Mac Miller and Davidson now says the rapper's death factored into their split.

In an extensive interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson talked about a few of his high profile relationships including his engagement to Grande.

The "Saturday Night Live" star and pop singer went public with their romance in May 2018 which was around the same time people became aware that she and Miller had split after two years together.

By June 2018 Davidson and Grande were engaged, but that ended after Miller died in September of that year at the age of 26 from "mixed drug toxicity."

Soon after Davidson and Grande ended their engagement.

"I pretty much knew it was over after that," he said. "That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that sh*t is like."

Davidson said Grande loved Miller deeply and the comic said offered to be there for her during her grief until she didn't need him anymore.

Davidson also said he doesn't love being known more for who he dates than his actual work.

It's also made working on "SNL" a bit awkward, he said, because he's sometimes been the subject of jokes there. That made him consider his exit from the legendary show, he said.

"I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I'm still around and trying to knock it away," he said.

