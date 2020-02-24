Harvey Weinstein faces at least 5 years in prison after jurors convict him of a criminal sex act and rape

Clear
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman, but was acquitted on charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

Posted By: By Aaron Cooper and Lauren del Valle, CNN

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.

The disgraced movie mogul faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of more than two decades in prison. He was handcuffed and taken into custody after the verdict.

Supporters of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements said the decision marks a "new era of justice."

A New York jury acquitted Weinstein, 67, on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

In doing so, jurors indicated that they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped actress Annabella Sciorra, another alleged victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish Weinstein's predatory behavior.

Jurors deliberated for more than 26 hours over five days before reaching a verdict Monday morning. A motion for a mistrial by the defense earlier Monday was denied.

It's not clear exactly how many years in prison Weinstein faces. Sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

For the charge of criminal sex act in the first degree, he faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

For the charge of rape in the third degree, he essentially faces no minimum prison time and a maximum of four years.

At least 13 officers came into the courtroom before the verdict was read and surrounded the room. When the verdict was read, jurors did not appear to look at Weinstein and may have been avoiding making eye contact with anyone.

But Weinstein's criminal cases aren't over. He also faces charges of sexual assault and rape in separate incidents in Los Angeles.

How the case unfolded

Weinstein was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

The charges are based on Haley's testimony that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006 and Mann's testimony that he raped her in 2013 during what she described as an abusive relationship.

Four other women, including Sciorra, also testified that Weinstein sexually attacked them as prosecutors sought to show that he used his power in the movie industry to prey on young, inexperienced women.

Sciorra's testimony that he raped her in the winter of 1993-1994 is outside of the statute of limitations but could have been used to support the predatory sexual assault charges, which requires serious sex crimes against at least two victims.

Weinstein's defense attorneys argued that the sexual encounters were consensual. As evidence, they pointed out that both Haley and Mann had sex with Weinstein after the alleged attacks, and they continued to have friendly contact with him for years afterward.

Weinstein has also denied allegations of non-consensual sexual activity related to the other women.

The verdict 'marks a new era of justice'

The women's testimonies highlighted questions around consent and power dynamics at the heart of the #MeToo movement -- questions that have rarely, if ever, been tested in a courtroom.

But Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time's Up Foundation, said the verdict marks an important turning point.

"This trial -- and the jury's decision today -- marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," Tchen said in a statement.

Once an acclaimed producer of movies such as "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction," Weinstein was accused by multiple women of a wide range of sexual misconduct in stories published in October 2017 in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

A wave of accusations against men abusing their power ensued in what are now known as the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

