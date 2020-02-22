Clear

It's National Margarita Day! Here's where to score great deals on drinks

February 22 may be National Margarita Day but the origin of the favorite cocktail is up for debate.

Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Jimmy Buffett once famously said: "If life gives you limes, make margaritas."

This Saturday, you won't have to go to Margaritaville to do it. That's because it's National Margarita Day!

To celebrate, bars and restaurants across the US are offering deals on drinks. Here's where to find them:

Bahama Breeze

The Caribbean restaurant and grill is joining the celebration with classic margaritas for $2.22.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Down South Margaritas are just $7 at all locations.

Chili's Bar and Grill

Order their famous Presidente Margarita or Hearts on Fire 'Rita for only $5.

Chuy's

For an extra $2, make any regular House of Frozen Rita a "grande" and keep the commemorative cup. You can also make your drink stronger with a $1 floater, which is an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur.

Miller's Ale House

Select locations are offering House Margaritas for $2.22.

Olive Garden

Get a Watermelon Margarita for $5.

On the Border

The Mexican grill is offering its famous 1800 Grande 'Rita for $5.

Twin Peaks

Grab a Peaks Margarita for $6 at participating locations.

