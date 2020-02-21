Clear

With her newborn in intensive care, this Good Samaritan mom rescued a trucker from a highway blaze

Article Image

A mother in Indianapolis narrowly saved a semi-truck driver before his tanker exploded as she was on the way home from visiting her newborn child in the NICU. CNN affiliate WXIN has the details on this daring rescue.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Polo Sandoval, CNN

To say that Holly McNally had a crazy week might be an understatement.

On Monday, the Indianapolis woman, 35, gave birth to her fourth child. She was released from the hospital, but the baby had to remain in a neonatal intensive care unit until his expected discharge Monday.

Then Thursday afternoon, McNally was on her way home from visiting the newborn when she and her mother spotted smoke billowing from a ramp off Interstate 70, east of the city. After taking a closer look, McNally could see it was an overturned tanker truck that had exploded.

"I get out to scan the area and I see a man coming out of the smoke and he was on fire," she recalled for CNN. "I said, 'Mom, I'm going in,' and she said, 'Don't go.' That's when I just took off."

What followed was a dramatic rescue with McNally teaming up with a fellow Good Samaritan to save the driver of the semi. She says she and her fellow rescuer covered the injured driver with a blanket to extinguish the flames on his body. As the three staggered away from the inferno, they felt a second explosion, which was captured on camera by passing drivers.

"We could feel the backdraft of the fire hit us and push us," described McNally, who said the driver told her he was hauling jet fuel.

"I told myself, God if something happens to me, please just remember that I was trying to help somebody. Please let me go to heaven."

Paramedics and Indiana State Police arrived to assist and rushed the driver to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the truck, carrying 4,000 gallons of jet fuel, hit a guardrail and overturned before catching fire.

A maternal instinct

A day after the rescue, McNally said she's no hero. "I'm just a stay-at-home mommy."

According to McNally, it was simply her maternal instinct kicking in when she saw the driver in trouble.

"I brought another life into this world that I could see grow, flourish, and be happy and live -- and that's somebody's baby," she said.

"He may be my age, but there's another mom out there and another family with people that love him like I love my kids. And if that were my son, I would want somebody to do the same if they could."

McNally is looking forward to telling her baby, Connor, about the rescue someday. For now, it has left a big impression on her three older children, ages 8, 11 and 15.

She recalled her oldest telling her she was in "beast mode" during the rescue.

"My son is big," McNally said. "He's 6 foot tall and I'm 5'5" so for him to say that everybody thinks I'm a badass, that just makes me smile."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Sunny and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 21

Image

Police ask drivers to avoid I-70 westbound at mile marker 11 due to crash

Image

Recovery is Beautiful Saturday March 14th at The Landing 7pm-10pm

Image

Funeral services held for former firefighter who took his own life

Image

Consumer Alert: Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for February

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 37

Image

Miriam Bohner

Image

T-Town Paris

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax