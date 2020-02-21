Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A CBP employee killed his wife and two sons before fatally shooting himself, police say

Article Image

A US Customs and Border Protection employee allegedly shot and killed his wife and two sons in Florida before killing himself, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Affilate WKMG reports.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Mallika Kallingal and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

A US Customs and Border Protection employee allegedly shot and killed his wife and two sons in Florida before killing himself, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Police went to the family's home around 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call from CBP that the man had not been heard from.

Upon further investigation, authorities found that other members of the family had not been heard from either, Sheriff John Mina said in a press conference.

Deputies entered the house and found four bodies inside with gunshot wounds.

Mina says they believe the man shot and killed his wife, middle school-aged son, high school-aged son and then himself.

The sheriff's office is not identifying the deceased at this time, but said the CBP employee worked at the Orlando International Airport.

They added that there were no records that the sheriff's office had been called to the home previously.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Sunny and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Miriam Bohner

Image

T-Town Paris

Image

Linton Marshall

Image

ISU UNI

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Hitting the lanes for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

Network hopes to help children in foster care

Image

Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse

Image

Marshall Backpack Program

Image

Southwest School Corporation set to apply for special Purple Star designation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax