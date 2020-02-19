Clear

An 88-year-old crossing guard was struck and killed by a speeding car while protecting two children

88-year-old Bob Nill was struck and killed by a speeding car after stopping two young boys from walking into danger. CNN affiliate WDAF reports.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Francisco Guzman and Brian Ries, CNN

Bob Nill helped students safely cross the street outside of their school in Kansas City, Kansas, every morning for the past 5 years. The kids loved him.

But on Tuesday, Nill was struck and killed by a speeding black sedan. In his last moments, Nill saved the lives of two young boys who could have been struck too.

Cathy Fithian, principal at Christ the King Parish Catholic School, told CNN he must have seen the driver coming, and put his arm out and told the boys, aged 8 and 11, to stop.

"He loved the kids. He was very friendly to everyone he spoke with," Fithian said. "They lit up when they talked to him."

Officials took the driver and Nill to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

Bob Nill's legacy

Fithian remembers Nill as a community leader and someone the students liked.

"On Valentine's Day, they had given him gifts and cards," she said. "We're blessed to have him in our lives."

He wore a Kansas City Chiefs scarf while on the job and talked about football with the school custodians. After the big Super Bowl win "he was over the moon," she said.

But most importantly, the school's principal wants people to remember him as a protector of children who came out of retirement to make sure students got to school safely.

