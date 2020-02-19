Clear

This violinist played her instrument as surgeons removed a brain tumor

Article Image

Dagmar Turner was worried about losing her ability to play the violin during brain surgery, so she played the instrument during the operation.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Caroline Catherman and Justin Lear, CNN

Dagmar Turner wasn't just showing off when she played the violin during her brain surgery at King's College Hospital in London.

Surgeons asked the 53-year-old to play her instrument to ensure that the professional violinist's musical abilities were not damaged during a tumor removal.

The tumor, in her right frontal lobe, was dangerously close to areas of her brain that were responsible for coordinating delicate movements in her left hand. These regions are crucial for playing the violin, and in some spots, their distance from the tumor was as narrow as a credit card.

"The violin is my passion. I've been playing since I was 10 years old," Turner said in a February 18 news release. "The thought of losing my ability to play was heart-breaking."

Dr. Keyoumars Ashkan, a neurosurgeon, came up with this creative solution.

"We perform around 400 resections (tumor removals) each year, which often involves rousing patients to carry out language tests, but this was the first time I've had a patient play an instrument," he said in the news release.

Before the procedure, a team of medical experts spent two hours mapping Turner's brain to figure out which areas were active when she played the violin.

Doctors managed to successfully remove over 90% of the tumor without damaging Turner's fine motor skills. She went home to her husband and son three days after the procedure.

"I'm hoping to be back with my orchestra very soon," Turner said after the surgery. She plays with the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Looking for love in all the wrong places: Online romance fraud on the rise

Image

Roots and Boots - April 18th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 38

Image

Casey-Westfield Newton

Image

South Knox-Vincennes Rivet

Image

West Vigo Cloverdale

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Syrup production has started at Prairie Creek Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax