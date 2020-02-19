Clear

Former rugby league player Rowan Baxter, wife and children killed in Brisbane car fire

Article Image

Rowan Baxter, a former rugby league player, his wife and their three children died after the dad allegedly set their car on fire in Brisbane.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Beech and George Ramsay, CNN

Ex-rugby league player Rowan Baxter, his wife and their three young children have died after he allegedly set alight their car in Brisbane, Australia.

Baxter, a former member of Auckland's New Zealand Warriors squad in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), allegedly filled a gas can with fuel at a local service station, before dousing the car containing his wife and children, and setting it alight, according to multiple Australian news reports.

Police said in a statement they were called to a car fire about 8.30 a.m. local time Wednesday and three children aged six, four and three were found dead inside.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

According to ABC News Australia, 42-year-old Baxter had self-inflicted stab wounds and got himself out of the car, but died at the scene.

The mother of the children, Hannah Baxter, was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was 31. ABC Australia reports Ms. Baxter had jumped from the vehicle at the time and yelled "he's poured petrol on me."

"Devastating news out of Camp Hill," Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Twitter.

"My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene."

Police said early investigations indicate the woman was driving the car and the man was in the front passenger seat prior to the incident.

She suffered significant burns and was helped out of the vehicle by a man after the fire started. He also suffered burns and was taken to hospital.

The husband and wife ran a fitness company, Integr8, based in Brisbane.

Following his playing career, Baxter worked as a fitness coach for NRL, Super Rugby and Australian Football League (AFL) teams around Australia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Looking for love in all the wrong places: Online romance fraud on the rise

Image

Roots and Boots - April 18th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 38

Image

Casey-Westfield Newton

Image

South Knox-Vincennes Rivet

Image

West Vigo Cloverdale

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Syrup production has started at Prairie Creek Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax