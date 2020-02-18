Clear

Trump pardons former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Article Image

Watch former San Francisco 49ers players react to Eddie DeBartolo Jr. being granted clemency by President Trump.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday pardoning Eddie DeBartolo Jr., White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced at the White House.

DeBartolo is the former owner of the NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers. During DeBartolo's time as owner, the team won five Super Bowl titles.

DeBartolo pleaded guilty in 1998 to failing to report a felony in a bribery case, which led to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards getting sent to federal prison.

DeBartolo did not serve jail time, but he agreed to pay up to $1 million in fines. He also relinquished ownership of the 49ers to his sister, Denise York.

Former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice told press at the White House Tuesday morning that Trump and a group advocating for DeBartolo discussed what the former 49ers owner had done on and off the field.

"I think with Eddie and what he has accomplished, what he has done on the football field, off the football field a lot of charity work so we talked about that," Rice said. "We talked about just being great. You know, trying to be the greatest of all time. And you know, I take my hat off for Donald Trump and what he did."

Trump has granted pardons to 18 other individuals, according to the Justice Department.

In 2016, DeBartolo was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Cold conditions on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Home & Outdoor Living Expo Sat. & Sun at the Vigo County Fairgrounds

Image

Terre Haute Police Chief addresses Live PD concerns from the NAACP

Image

Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill

Image

Tuesday: Rain moves out, mostly cloudy. High: 41

Image

Linton Semi State ready

Image

Loogootee Semi-State Bound

Image

GBB Paris St Joseph

Image

McChristine MVC Newcomer of the Week

Image

Vigo County animal rescue makes the trip to save over a dozen cats

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax