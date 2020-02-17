Clear

Kellye Nakahara, actress in 'M*A*S*H,' dies at 72

Article Image

Kellye Nakahara died in her Pasadena, California home after a short battle with cancer, according to her daughter.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Jenn Selva, CNN

Kellye Nakahara, known for her role in the TV show "M*A*S*H," died Sunday, according to her sister, Nalani Coleman.

Nakahara died at her Pasadena, California, home surrounded by her loved ones, Coleman told CNN Monday. Nakahara was 72.

"She was a performer and an artist, and she did her artwork to make people happy, which in turn gave her joy," Coleman said. "People wanted to be near her, she was genuine in her persona."

Nakahara famously played Nurse Kellye in "M*A*S*H," which ran from 1972-1983 and focused on the lives of the staff at an Army hospital during the Korean War, according to IMDb.

She also had roles in the 1985 film "Clue" and 1998's "Doctor Dolittle."

Nakahara was born in Oahu, Hawaii, in 1950, IMDb said. She married her husband, David Wallet, in 1968. The couple had two children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
A Rainy, Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County animal rescue makes the trip to save over a dozen cats

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The community takes part in Black History Month Health Fair at ISU

Image

Terre Haute Police Chief addresses concerns from the NAACP

Image

The science of Greenhouse Gasses

Image

Hey Kevin 2-17

Image

Kids learn presidential history at Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Vincennes Hobby Lobby

Image

Exploring coding

Image

Insulin bill in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax