Missing Milwaukee woman and two daughters found dead in a garage

Amarah Banks and her two daughters, Zaniya and Camaria, were found dead in a garage in Milwaukee a week after she was reported missing.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Hollie Silverman, CNN

A Milwaukee woman and her two daughters, who went missing earlier this month, were found dead in a garage Sunday, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for Amarah Banks, 26, and her daughters Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, after Banks was reported missing by her family on February 9.

All three were found dead Sunday. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, the Milwaukee Medical Examiner said on Twitter Sunday.

Arzel Ivery, Banks' boyfriend gave police investigators information that led them to the Milwaukee garage where Banks and her daughters were found, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said during a news conference.

Ivery, 25, is being held in Memphis on a charge of fugitive from justice without a warrant, according to Shelby County Jail records. He has not been charged in connection with the deaths, Morales said.

Ivery appeared before a judge Monday, where he waived an extradition hearing. He'll return to Wisconsin to face an aggravated battery charge.

The Memphis Police Department called Milwaukee police Saturday to tell them that they had been in contact with Ivery, Morales said.

It is unclear if Ivery has legal representation at this time.

Banks and her children were last seen on February 8, Milwaukee police said.

Banks' mother, Valeria Spinner-Banks, told CNN affiliate WITI that she last saw her daughter the day before, after the funeral for Banks' 1-year-old son Arzel. Banks' sister dropped her off at her apartment after the funeral, Spinner-Banks told the station.

"She's just the kind of person that's very consistent," Spinner-Banks said. "For her not to get in contact with us, and not to let us know that something is wrong."

