Clear

A lost purse from 1957 was discovered inside a wall of an Ohio school

Article Image

The purse was like a time capsule, offering a glimpse of the owner's life as a 1950s teen

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

The mystery of the contents of a purse found in the space between a locker and a wall in an Ohio middle school have been revealed.

The red purse covered in dust was discovered last year by Chas Pyle, a custodian at North Canton Middle School, when he was reattaching the trim between the lockers and the wall. The school district in North Canton, Ohio, posted images of the long-lost purse, trying to find its owner.

After some investigating the school learned it had belonged to former student Patti Rumfola, who lost it in 1957. Rumfola passed away in 2013, but the school was able to connect with her children.

"Patti's five children were together for a family gathering in the fall where they opened the purse to have a glimpse into their mother's life as a teenager at Hoover High School," said the school's post on Facebook.

The contents of the woman's clutch were revealed on social media by the school Thursday, offering a glimpse into the life of an American teenager in the 50's. Like many women, Rumfola carried around a comb and some makeup, including powder and lipstick in the shade of "pastel pink."

The purse also contained her membership cards to the local public library, YMCA and American Junior Red Cross. There also were several black-and-white photos of what appears to be family and friends as well as a dog, one dating back to 1950.

"Patti. Good luck to a swell girl and friend. Bonnie" is inscribed on one of the photos.

She even had a high school football schedule from 1956, showing where she had marked off some the games.

Rumfola's purse also held 26 cents, which became special mementos for her children.

"Each of her five children kept one of the wheat pennies as a token of remembrance of their mom," said the school district.

Rumfola graduated from the school district in 1960 and went on to have a career as a teacher. She married John G. Michele in 1980 and he preceded her in death, according to her obituary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy with rain moving in later in the afternoon. High: 49°

Image

ISU Missouri St

Image

Shooting investigation underway

Image

New Clinton fire station

Image

ISU students kelp kids explore exhibit

Image

Hautean Hollywood

Image

Celebrating Coach Pickens

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

NC Regional Champ

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax