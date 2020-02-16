Clear

Two people are dead after getting trapped under an avalanche they accidentally triggered

Article Image

In the Rocky Mountains outside of Denver, Colorado, two snowmobilers were buried and killed in an avalanche that officials say they my have accidentally triggered.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Colorado authorities on Sunday identified two snowmobilers who were killed in an avalanche they accidentally triggered.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said the victims were Dillon Block, 28, and Cesar Almanza-Hernandez, 30, both of Gypsum, Colorado.

The two victims were buried in the avalanche on Muddy Pass Saturday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sunday. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.

"We are so appreciative (of) the volunteers with Vail Mountain Rescue Group who worked on this very tragic incident, our thoughts are with the families and friends of Mr. Block and Mr. Almanza-Hernandez," Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek said in a statement.

A third person who was snowmobiling with the group in the area of Muddy Pass, north of Vail, was able to free himself and alert authorities, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office. The backcountry avalanche forecast in Eagle County is rated considerable, meaning dangerous avalanche conditions were reported in the area.

The avalanche happened below the tree line at an elevation of around 9,800 feet, the avalanche information center said.

Rescue efforts for the two victims had been suspended overnight Saturday because of dangerous weather conditions and for the safety of rescue teams, Eagle County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jessie Porter told CNN. Multiple agencies, including the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, were involved in the search for the two snowmobilers.

In the past three days, the avalanche information center said it received 20 reports of natural and human-triggered avalanches "large enough to kill a person" and "snap trees in half."

"You can trigger very large, very dangerous avalanches that break near the ground. These avalanches are very difficult to predict and you will not see any warning signs of instability before this type of avalanche breaks," the center said Saturday.

"The way to stay safe if you are traveling in the Northern and Central Mountains over the next few days is to avoid slopes steeper than about 30 degrees."

As snowstorms pile on top of each other throughout the winter months, the snow's consistency may change and become unstable and dangerous. Backcountry travelers are urged to analyze the layers of snow and test their stability before skiing or snowmobiling.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Clouds tonight with rain tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Clinton fire station

Image

ISU students kelp kids explore exhibit

Image

Hautean Hollywood

Image

Celebrating Coach Pickens

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

NC Regional Champ

Image

Linton Regional Win

Image

Loogootee Regional Win

Image

Dueling Pianos event

Image

WBB ISU Drake

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax