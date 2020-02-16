Clear

Sports stars J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai were married Saturday

Article Image

Houston Texan's player J.J. Watt married professional soccer player Kealia Ohai in a wedding in the Bahamas.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

J.J. Watt, NFL superstar for the Houston Texans, and professional soccer player Kealia Ohai were married in a tropical Bahamas wedding Saturday, according to People magazine.

Friends shared snapshots of the sports stars' wedding to social media.

Crystal Dunn, who plays for the US Women's National Team and was Ohai's teammate at the University of North Carolina, posted photos and video as part of an Instagram story. In one, she and her husband pose with the bride.

Ohai's former Houston Dash teammate Amber Brooks posted a photo on her Instagram story of the bride pointing to the back of Watt's collar where "Mr. Kealia Watt" was embroidered. Brooks also shared pictures and video of the couple and their guests on the dance floor to her story.

An official for Watt's NFL team appeared to post a photo of the event before taking it down.

"The most beautiful wedding. The most beautiful love story. Great friends. A night to remember. @jjwatt @kealiaohai," wrote Amy Palic, vice president of communications for the Texans. The tweet included a photo of Watt in white and Ohai in a long white dress. Palic later took down the tweet.

Ohai and Watt announced their engagement in May 2019.

"I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes," Watt tweeted.

Watt has played for the Texans since 2011 and has been selected as Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year three times. He is a five-time All-Pro in his nine seasons.

Watt was a guest host of Saturday Night Live two weeks ago

Ohai was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 National Women's Soccer League College Draft, according to her profile on the Dash's website.

She recently was traded by the Dash to the Chicago Red Stars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: °
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Some sun today, rain moves in tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

NC Regional Champ

Image

Linton Regional Win

Image

Loogootee Regional Win

Image

Dueling Pianos event

Image

WBB ISU Drake

Image

Wash Regional Semis

Image

NV Regional Semis

Image

Linton Regional Semis

Image

Loog Regional Semis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax