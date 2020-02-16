Clear

Buttigieg responds to Limbaugh's homophobic remarks: 'I love my husband'

Article Image

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg responds to conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh's attack on Buttigieg's sexuality.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Devan Cole, CNN

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg responded Sunday to Rush Limbaugh's recent homophobic remarks, saying he doesn't take "lectures on family values" from the conservative radio host and Medal of Freedom recipient.

"Well, I love my husband. I'm faithful to my husband. On stage we usually just go for a hug. But I love him very much, and I'm not going take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh," Buttigieg, who is gay, told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

Last week, Limbaugh, a longtime radio host who is known for his incendiary comments on minorities, drew bipartisan criticism for remarks made on his show, where he said American voters, "despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that's been covered, America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president. They have to be saying this, don't they?"

Limbaugh specifically mentioned Buttigieg kissing his husband on the debate stage and questioned how it would play out with American voters should Buttigieg become his party's nominee and face-off against President Donald Trump in November.

Earlier this month, Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, during his State of the Union address. Asked last week whether Americans would support a gay candidate for president, Trump said he would not be opposed to a member of the LGBTQ community serving as president.

"But I think that yes, I think that it doesn't seem to be hurting Pete Buttigieg ... It doesn't seem to be hurting him very much," he said of the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor's identity.

In a Gallup poll released earlier this month, more than 3 in 4 Americans (78%) said they would be willing to vote for a gay or lesbian person if they were a party's "Well-Qualified" candidate for president.

Following Limbaugh's remarks last week, several of Buttigieg's 2020 rivals came to his defense, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who called the comments "hateful and offensive."

"These homophobic attacks against @PeteButtigieg are hateful and offensive. We will not tolerate this in the Democratic presidential race, and we will fight together against the hate and bigotry that Donald Trump promotes and rewards," Warren wrote in a tweet.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also responded to the homophobic remarks last week, saying the comments are "part of the depravity of this administration."

"I mean the idea that, you know, Pete and I are competitors, but this guy has honor, he has courage, he's smart as hell," Biden said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: °
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Some sun today, rain moves in tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

NC Regional Champ

Image

Linton Regional Win

Image

Loogootee Regional Win

Image

Dueling Pianos event

Image

WBB ISU Drake

Image

Wash Regional Semis

Image

NV Regional Semis

Image

Linton Regional Semis

Image

Loog Regional Semis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax