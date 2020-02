First coronavirus death in Europe, with more than 68,000 cases globally

An American couple who traveled in the Diamond Princess cruise ship that's docked at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, have had their hopes of coming home dashed. Rebecca Frasure has tested positive for the coronavirus, which means she has to remain in quarantine at a nearby hospital. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 8:00 PM

Posted By: By James Griffiths and Jenni Marsh, CNN