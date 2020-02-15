Clear

Defense Secretary says start of reduction in violence period in Afghanistan 'is a moving date'

Article Image

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the US has not yet fully set a date for when it will begin a period of reduction in violence negotiated with the Taliban. CNN's Amara Walker explains.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Feb 15, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Browne, CNN

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday said the US has not yet fully set a date for when it will begin a period of reduction in violence negotiated with the Taliban.

"That is a moving date because we are still doing consultations if you will ... yesterday Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo and I met with (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani ... so I can't give you a hard date right now," Esper told reporters in Munich, Germany, before leaving to return to the US.

Esper said the US will need to make some decisions after the agreement on the violence, which is expected to last about seven days, ends.

"There is a reduction in violence period, and then we have to consider whether or not to move forward with the agreement, with the peace agreement. There will be a reduction (of US service members stationed in Afghanistan) to a certain number over time 8,600 and from there -- actually from the beginning it's all conditions based," he said.

"We have agreed to a number of things we would not do as well and (the Taliban) have agreed to a number of things ... We are going to suspend a significant part of our operations, but I don't want to go anymore into it," Esper added.

"Where we are right now is on the doorstep of a reduction of violence period. If we decide to move forward, if all sides hold up -- meet their obligations under that reduction in violence then we'll start talking about the next part, whether to move forward," he said.

Regarding an expected reduction of the US forces to just under 9,000, he told the reporters: "8,600 number is a number the commander feels very comfortable with that we can go down to and still perform all of our missions, (counterterrorism) and train, advise and assist."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Clouds moving in and warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Champions Together Day

Image

Vincennes couple remain quarantined on cruise ship

Image

Unified sports are teaching valuable lessons

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Five Parke County students honored after trying to save bus driver

Image

Vermillion County deputies aid in search for fugitive

Image

Knox County deputies looking for robbery suspects

Image

In the Paint 2-14-20 Part Three

Image

In the Paint Part Two

Image

In The Paint 2-14-20

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax