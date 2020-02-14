Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A 104-year-old veteran who asked for Valentine's Day cards got thousands and they're still coming in

Article Image

104-year-old veteran Maj. Bill White was hoping to gather 100 valentines for his scrapbook, but the operation went viral and he has received more than 300,000 messages.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Francisco Guzman and Brian Ries, CNN

104-year-old US Marine Corps veteran Maj. Bill White wanted to expand his collection of memories this holiday. So, he asked people around the world to send him some Valentine cards.

Did they ever.

"The walls are covered in them," Executive Director at Oaks at Inglewood Diane Wright told CNN. "We put them in the library, the living room, the media room, the activity room and an empty apartment."

Wright estimated they've received "over 300,000 cards" over the past several weeks and says they're still coming in.

Guinness World Records were called in to do an official count to see if any records were broken.

They all have personal messages too, she said. Community members have teamed up to read all the letters out loud, one after the other.

Military Support

Maj. White has had a lifetime full of good and unforgettable experiences. He served 30 years on active duty and he earned a Purple Heart for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, a battle between the US Marines and Imperial Army of Japan that killed nearly 7,000 US Marines and more than 20,000 Japanese fighters.

He's collected objects and photos from events and has filled them into scrapbooks that sit on a bookshelf organized by year. It has become his thing.

And when the valentine cards started to arrive, he noticed a lot of them were from military families.

"He's been most touched by the military support of it all," Wright said.

Maj. White scrapbooks to keep him busy, but with all the cards left to read, he won't have a problem keeping busy for quite some time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Casey
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
A Clear, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

“There needs to be more kindness…” Colten Howard’s memory lives on through random acts of kindness

Image

Candidate filing challenge in Vigo County Commissioner District 2 race

Image

Sheriff: Disgruntled customer led to police scene

Image

Friday Night: Mostly clear, still cold. Low: 15

Image

Arrest made in October, 2019 Wabash Avenue fire

Image

Baesler's prepares Valentine's Day items for food lovers

Image

Illinois cities continue to debate decision on selling marijuana

Image

Companies submit proposals to operate TH Convention Center

Image

Group Receives money to fight addiction

Image

One County is trying to step up on their Emergency Medical Services

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil