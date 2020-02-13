Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A 2-year-old boy's reaction to a Target ad is powerful reminder of why representation matters

Article Image

A 2-year-old in a wheelchair went viral after his mom posted his reaction to seeing an ad featuring a boy in a wheelchair at Target.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 8:50 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

For young Oliver Garza-Pena, the trip to the store was like any other. But then he looked up and saw someone staring back who looked just like him.

Oliver, who turns 2 next month, has caudal regression syndrome. It impairs the development of the lower half of the body and he uses a wheelchair to get around.

During a trip to a Target store in Arizona last week, the young boy came across an advertisement featuring a boy who, like he does, uses a wheelchair.

He stared at it in awe.

"I could see the look on his face -- he knew that boy was like him," his mother, Demi Garza Pena, told "Good Morning America." She said she couldn't break his gaze.

A photo of the moment was shared to a Facebook page dedicated to Oliver -- it's called Ollie's World and is run by Garza Pena -- where it inspired thousands.

"He just stared at it in awe! He recognized another boy like him, smiling and laughing on a display at Target," the post said. "Oliver sees kids every day, but he never gets to see kids like him. This was amazing!"

The post has garnered thousands of reactions, and Garza Pena said it even made it back to the boy in the Target ad.

In the meantime, it's shown the importance of representation in advertising -- the post is tagged as #RepresentationMatters -- which many praised in the comments.

"Yes! It makes a person using a wheelchair normal and part of our community," wrote user Chris Hoppe.

"The expression on your little man's face is priceless. Absolutely beautiful," wrote Michelle Miller.

Caudal regression syndrome affects 1 to 2.5 of every 100,000 newborns, according to the US National Library of Medicine. Many, like Garza-Pena, use a wheelchair or other aids to move around.

In recent years, an increasing number of institutions have made efforts to become more inclusive toward those living with disabilities -- seen in campaign platforms, new technology and even Halloween costumes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Robinson
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -1°
Indianapolis
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Rockville
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Casey
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -8°
Brazil
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Marshall
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Clearing & Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Image

Illinois cities continue to debate decision on selling marijuana

Image

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

Image

Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

Image

Dangerous Cold Forecasted for Wabash Valley

Image

Sheriff: Female juvenile survives suicide attempt at Juvenile Center

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and very cold. Low: 4° Wind chill: -7°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil