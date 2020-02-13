Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Inaugural class at LeBron James' school to receive free tuition to Kent State

Article Image

NBA star LeBron James has given the inaugural graduating class of his I Promise School the gift that will last a lifetime: a free college education. Watch "Full Circle" every weeknight at 5pm E.T.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

The inaugural class of LeBron James' I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, has received some amazing news.

All 193 students, who are high school juniors, will be receiving free tuition to Kent State University. The kids, who were visiting the Kent State campus, erupted in cheers when they were told of the news, while their parents, watching from a live feed in a separate room, burst into tears. Video of the announcement was released on Wednesday by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

On Wednesday, after the Lakers defeated the Nuggets in overtime in Denver, James told reporters that his school has a great relationship with Kent State and the University of Akron. When the school opened in 2018, plans were announced to promise free tuition to the University of Akron when the students graduate.

"We have so many options, and I just know that so many kids in my community just don't have many options," James said. "So for me to be able to be in a position where I can give these kids options to decide what they want to do with their future, it's probably the best thing I've ever done."

According to a press release, the students will be guaranteed free tuition for four years as well as one year of a free room and meal plan.

The students will be eligible for the package as college freshmen for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible, they must be admitted to Kent State, fill out required financial aid forms and have completed a required number of community service hours each semester.

To remain eligible, students need to remain in good academic standing, take part in a required number of community service or volunteer hours and complete a minimum number of credit hours per year.

"We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family," said Kent State President Todd Diacon. "Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teeming with I Promise students."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Robinson
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Indianapolis
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Rockville
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 1°
Casey
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -8°
Brazil
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Marshall
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Clearing & Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois cities continue to debate decision on selling marijuana

Image

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

Image

Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

Image

Dangerous Cold Forecasted for Wabash Valley

Image

Sheriff: Female juvenile survives suicide attempt at Juvenile Center

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and very cold. Low: 4° Wind chill: -7°

Image

Hebron Home Open House Sunday Feb 23rd

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil