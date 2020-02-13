Clear
BREAKING NEWS Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead Full Story

Farewell to the RompHim, a romper for men that just never caught on

Article Image

The men's romper company RompHim, which went viral on Kickstarter in 2017, is going out of business.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

RompHim, we hardly knew ye.

The brand that made rompers for "him" shuttered this week after nearly three years in business. It'll sell off its remaining inventory for 75% off and stop manufacturing those loose cotton playsuits for men that we cared about once, if only for a few weeks in 2017.

The RompHim frenzy kicked off in spring that year, when its founders began a KickStarter campaign for their business. Their brand wasn't the first to market rompers to men, but it attracted the kind of grown fraternity brothers who wanted to flaunt their quadriceps in pastel linens.

But the fad died down as the novelty factor did.

Major online retailers started selling their own spins on the male romper at a cheaper price (according to the RompHim website, the Oxford Romper originally cost $119). And it's too cold in most of the country to rock shorts year-round anyways.

Plus, the creators seemed to forget that rompers weren't made with men or women in mind -- they're for everyone.

Firefighters zip into flame-retardant jumpers to save lives. Military pilots wear flight suits to protect them from the elements in the air. The Ghostbusters wore them to fearlessly bust those ghosts. Babies are buttoned into them before they can dress themselves.

And before they were an ideal outfit for brunch at a yacht club, the onesie suits were a wartime essential. In World War II, when the threat of Nazi air raids loomed over the UK, the British government mass-marketed "siren suits," long and warm one-pieces that people could easily jump into when the sirens sounded, Refinery29 reported in 2015.

UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill wore them often, too, though his were velvet and jewel-toned.

The emphasis on "Him" also made it a hard sell to nonbinary customers, and appeared to coopt a queer trend. Gay and nonbinary people had been rocking one-pieces long before the RompHim "revolution," as Out Magazine reported in 2017.

As time went on, RompHim tried to include women and gay men in its marketing.

It regularly shared images of famous men, like Cam Newton and Sean Connery as James Bond, who'd rocked rompers before the brand existed. NFL players, activists and mascots briefly endorsed the trend. But ultimately, it wasn't enough.

In its heyday, RompHim aspired to "break down stereotypes and have fun doing it," according to its brand story.

At least it was fun while it lasted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 1°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Brazil
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow Early, Dangerously Cold Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hebron Home Open House Sunday Feb 23rd

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

VCSC leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects

Image

A Wabash Valley organization still needs help finding who's responsible for abusing two young puppie

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

Tonight on News 10: Recreational Marijuana Sales in Illinois

Image

Contested Vigo County Races

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax