Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Inaugural class at LeBron James' school to receive free tuition to Kent State

Article Image

NBA superstar LeBron James gives 4 years of college tuition to the 193 students in the first class of his "I Promise" school. CNN's Coy Wire reports.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

The inaugural class of LeBron James' I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, has received some amazing news.

All 193 students, who are high school juniors, will be receiving free tuition to Kent State University. The kids, who were visiting the Kent State campus, erupted in cheers when they were told of the news, while their parents, watching from a live feed in a separate room, burst into tears. Video of the announcement was released on Wednesday by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

On Wednesday, after the Lakers defeated the Nuggets in overtime in Denver, James told reporters that his school has a great relationship with Kent State and the University of Akron. When the school opened in 2018, plans were announced to promise free tuition to the University of Akron when the students graduate.

"We have so many options, and I just know that so many kids in my community just don't have many options," James said. "So for me to be able to be in a position where I can give these kids options to decide what they want to do with their future, it's probably the best thing I've ever done."

According to a press release, the students will be guaranteed free tuition for four years as well as one year of a free room and meal plan.

The students will be eligible for the package as college freshmen for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible, they must be admitted to Kent State, fill out required financial aid forms and have completed a required number of community service hours each semester.

To remain eligible, students need to remain in good academic standing, take part in a required number of community service or volunteer hours and complete a minimum number of credit hours per year.

"We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family," said Kent State President Todd Diacon. "Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teeming with I Promise students."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 25°
Snow Early, Dangerously Cold Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

EMS industry lobbies for changes to House Bill 1372

Image

"You can learn from a tragedy and I think that is wonderful..." students learn from Luecking's murde

Image

Thursday: Snow early, temperatures drop. High: 32

Image

VU Olney Central

Image

Washington basketball

Image

North Vermillion girls basketball

Image

All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit

Image

Crawford County sheriff's office gets new rescue vehcile

Image

Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended

Image

Wednesday Night: Snow, cold conditions. Low: 26

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax