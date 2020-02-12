Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Ivanka Trump unveils legislation she says will economically 'empower' women

Article Image

Speaking at a State Department event, Ivanka Trump commemorated the first anniversary of her signature policy, the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, by announcing the forthcoming introduction of the "W-GDP Act" into the House and Senate.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday commemorated the first anniversary of her signature policy, the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, with the unveiling of upcoming bipartisan legislation to support her efforts. However, the initiative drew criticism from advocates who see it as dissonant from the Trump administration's broader global women's policies.

Speaking at a State Department event -- which featured a lengthy roster of Trump administration officials and lawmakers -- the presidential adviser and first daughter announced the forthcoming introduction of the "W-GDP Act" into the House and Senate.

"This legislation would permanently authorize W-GDP and establish women's economic empowerment as a core facet of the United States foreign policy, in line with the President's own national security strategy," Ms. Trump said, adding that it would "permanently elevate these efforts at the State Department by establishing for the first time ever in legislation an office of women's empowerment led by an ambassador-at-large."

It will be written and introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, in the Senate. A companion bill will be introduced in the House by Reps. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, and Rep. Lois Frankel, a Florida Democrat, Ms. Trump said.

The W-GDP initiative says it aims to enable and promote women's economic empowerment, with a specific focus in the coming year on "eliminating legal and societal barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the economy."

However, it has drawn skepticism and scorn from experts who point to the administration's own restrictive global health funding practices, which are guided by its "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance" policy, which has curtailed spending on contraception, reproductive health, and everything from child nutrition to tuberculosis treatment as well.

"Women's economic empowerment cannot happen without bodily autonomy, without reproductive health services," said Serra Sippel, the President of the Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE). "This administration has been relentless in trying to unravel any progress on sexual and reproductive rights."

The administration has reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy, also known as the Global Gag Rule, which curtails US funding overseas aid groups and health organizations that provide or promote abortion services or to those organizations that give funding to such groups. Sippel said her organization is aware of two cases -- one in Malawi, the other in Kenya -- where young women died due to complications from unsafe abortions.

"Economic empowerment literally means nothing for women who die because of Ivanka and Donald Trump's global gag rule," Sippel told CNN.

Critics also point out that only a few positions in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are held by women.

A senior State Department official, asked Wednesday if they saw any dissonance between their message of women's empowerment and the administration's policies on abortion and reproductive health access, said no.

"We are focused on the areas of law that the data has indicated are the biggest challenges in their own economic struggles," the official said, referencing the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law survey. The survey uses eight indicators, including mobility, pay, marriage, and parenthood, "constructed around women's interactions with the law as they begin, progress through, and end their careers," according to the 2020 report.

In her remarks on Wednesday, Ms. Trump highlighted the fact that the W-GDP Fund is doubled in the proposed FY2021 budget. The proposed funding bump to $200 million comes as the Trump administration proposed a 22% decrease to the International Affairs Budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as hefty cuts to global health programs and international organizations.

"I think what we heard this morning from all of our senior leadership is that we see this initiative as a worthwhile investment in American interests, in American peace and security," the senior State Department official said Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain, Sleet & Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit

Image

Crawford County sheriff's office gets new rescue vehcile

Image

Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended

Image

Wednesday Night: Snow, cold conditions. Low: 26

Image

Strategic plan looks to boost business, growth along Terre Haute's east side

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

Hidden house address, could cost you your life

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police asking for help with identifying two people

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax