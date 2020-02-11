Clear
BREAKING NEWS State of Indiana defends charges filed against Tanoos Full Story

Hate to break it to you but you can make a broom stand upright any day of the year

Article Image

A viral tweet claims that NASA says the Earth's gravitational pull causes brooms to stand up straight for one day only, but experts say this trick works any day of the year.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Cole Higgins, CNN

Surely, by now you've seen the latest craze ... um, sweeping the internet.
Your friends are likely posting videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves.

A viral tweet suggests that NASA said Monday was the only day the "standing broom" trick would work, because of the earth's gravitational pull.

We couldn't find anything from NASA to support the tweet. But as with many things on the internet, people ran with it.

Fun, right? Right.
But the truth is, you can make a broom stand upright today... and tomorrow and the day after... and the day after that.
It has nothing to do with the earth's gravitational pull on a certain day. It also has nothing to do with the vernal equinox (another day of the year when this "magic" supposedly happens).
Instead, it has everything to do with balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom, and rests directly over the bristles. Which means, if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.

Here's a video explaining it all. (By the way, this video is from 2012 because this myth has been around that long, if not longer.)

While we're sure NASA is bristling at the idea of people getting the science wrong, it still makes for a fun party trick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy and Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a cold NW breeze. High: 40°

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Jack Kirchner

Image

North Central Hutsonville-Palestine

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Vigo County School Board meeting

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax