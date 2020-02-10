Clear

Four cousins went missing after a blizzard in rural Alaska. They dug a hole to survive

Article Image

Four children who went missing during a blizzard in rural Alaska have been found. One of the kids, 7-year-old Ethan Camille, is now in the hospital being treated for frostbite.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Darran Simon, CNN

A 7-year-old Alaska boy who went missing with his cousins after a blizzard said they survived by digging a hole to sleep.

Ethan Camille, 7, and his cousins, Christopher Johnson, 14; Frank Johnson, 8; and Trey Camille, 2, went missing last week during a snow-machine ride in rural Alaska. They spent the night together before they were rescued the next day about 20 miles outside the village of Nunam Iqua on Alaska's west coast.

From his hospital bed at the Alaska Native Medical Center, Ethan recounted how he and his cousins tried to survive. Ethan's mother said the boys' focus was on protecting Trey.

"First, we were trying to find a way home, and we got cold," Ethan told CNN affiliate KTVA last week.

"We were trying to dig a hole" and they slept there, he said from the hospital, where he was being treated for frostbite on his fingers.

Irene Camille said Christopher wanted to hold the 2-year-old in the hole. So, Ethan moved to the doorway to make room for the toddler. She said the cousins tried to to "protect the baby till the end."

"They sacrificed their health, their everything" to make sure Trey would survive, she said.

The four were appropriately dressed but there was still reason for concern, officials said.

She recalled "people hollering and screaming and clapping" after their rescue.

Christopher was being treated at Providence Alaska Medical Center. His brother, Frank, and Trey are back at home, KTVA said.

"They're my babies. I don't ever want anybody to go through what they did," Irene Camille told the station.

She said she woke up a few times one night to stare at Ethan to "make sure he was really there."

Ethan sat upright in his bed at the Anchorage hospital. A teddy bear and an Iron Man action figure were in front of him.

He wrapped his bandaged hands around a jet, flying it from some imaginary place, landing aircraft on his forehead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
A Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dog leads local women to her litter of puppies in remarkable rescue

Image

Barr-Reeve prepares referendum for May ballot

Image

Clay County YMCA to host e-learning day

Image

With the addition of Shakamak, Greene County leads the state with telehealth program

Image

Commissioners approve around $2 million for Vigo County road improvements

Image

West Terre Haute man arrested, accused of 2009 Parke County child molestation

Image

Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

This small Sullivan County town is working to receive a makeover from HGTV

Image

Vigo County Commissioners work to simplify tax day sale

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax