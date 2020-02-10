Clear

Nadler questions Barr's 'back channel' for receiving Giuliani's Ukraine info

Article Image

CNN's Evan Perez reports.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, CNN

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is demanding that Attorney General William Barr explain how the Justice Department is receiving information on Ukraine from President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York sent a letter to Barr on Monday demanding details on the arrangement Giuliani has with the Justice Department to provide political dirt he's been digging up in Ukraine.

"As you know, the Department has formal, established channels by which to receive information and begin investigations," wrote Nadler. "This new channel to Mr. Giuliani would seem to be a significant departure from those traditional channels."

Barr on Monday confirmed that the Justice Department has been receiving information from Giuliani on Ukraine, saying DOJ has an "obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant." He added there's skepticism about anything from Ukraine, which has prompted the department to establish an "intake process in the field" so the Justice Department and intelligence community can scrutinize Ukraine information.

"That is true for all information that comes to the Department relating to the Ukraine including anything that Mr. Giuliani might provide," Barr said.

On Sunday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump ally, publicly disclosed that the Justice Department was taking information from Giuliani.

Nadler's letter raised concerns about the process, noting that Giuliani's associates, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, were indicted last year on campaign finance charges. Nadler noted that Parnas has urged Barr to recuse himself from the case and accused Barr of being "basically on the team." Nadler asked Barr to response to 11 questions about the arrangement and communications with Giuliani.

"Whether or not you are in league with Mr. Giuliani and his associates, DOJ guidelines and regulations exist to protect you and the Department from even the appearance of a conflict of interest or any impropriety," Nadler wrote. "Given your creation of a new 'intake process' for Mr. Giuliani, it is all the more important that you provide a complete explanation for your decision to sidestep standard Department practice."

Giuliani has been vocal about his efforts in Ukraine to investigate the work that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden did related to a Ukrainian energy company, a topic that was prominent during Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the Bidens acted corruptly in Ukraine.

The Justice Department's acknowledgment that it's receiving information from Giuliani on Ukraine comes as Republican senators are conducting their own investigation into Hunter Biden and Burisma, the energy company that hired the former vice president's son.

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, both Republicans, have sent letters to a number of government agencies seeking information on Ukraine, including the Secret Service last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
A Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dog leads local women to her litter of puppies in remarkable rescue

Image

Barr-Reeve prepares referendum for May ballot

Image

Clay County YMCA to host e-learning day

Image

With the addition of Shakamak, Greene County leads the state with telehealth program

Image

Commissioners approve around $2 million for Vigo County road improvements

Image

West Terre Haute man arrested, accused of 2009 Parke County child molestation

Image

Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

This small Sullivan County town is working to receive a makeover from HGTV

Image

Vigo County Commissioners work to simplify tax day sale

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax