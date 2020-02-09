Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Obama-backed documentary 'American Factory' wins Oscar

Article Image

CNN's Don Lemon talks with Julie Reichert and Steven Bognar, the directors and producers behind the first documentary backed by former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Feb 9, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company now has an Oscar-shaped feather in its hat.

"American Factory," a film backed by the Obama's Higher Ground Productions, on Sunday took home the award for best documentary feature.

The film, about a culture clash at a Dayton, Ohio manufacturing plant, was the first project produced by the duo's new production outfit and marks a running start for the company.

The film hails from filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. It was released through Netflix as part of a lucrative deal Higher Ground has with the streaming service.

"Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite," Reichert said in her acceptance speech.

The former president congratulated the filmmakers on their win.

"Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground's first release," Obama wrote in a tweet.

The film had been competing against "The Cave," "The Edge of Democracy," "For Same" and "Honeyland' in its category.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Lingering rain showers overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Princess Tea Party

Image

Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program

Image

Hundreds in town for swim meet

Image

New information about teen killed in crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

West Vigo Brownstown Central

Image

Loogootee Orleans

Image

Bloomfield North Central

Image

Washington Sullivan

Image

Linton SK GBB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax