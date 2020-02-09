Clear

A shooter is on the run after wounding NYPD officer in 'assassination attempt'

Article Image

A man in a black puffer jacket opened fire on a police officer sitting in a van in New York City in what the mayor called an "assassination attempt."

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Mark Morales and Faith Karimi, CNN

A man in a black puffer jacket opened fire on a police officer sitting in a van in New York City in what the mayor called an "assassination attempt."

The officer was wounded and is expected to survive, CNN affiliate NY1 reported. A second officer was not hit.

Both officers were sitting in a van in the Bronx on Saturday night when someone came up to them and asked a question, a law enforcement official said. When an officer answered, the shooter opened fire, striking one near the jaw.

The shooter is still at large and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $12,500 for information on his whereabouts.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officer in the driver's seat yelled, 'Gun!' when the shooter pulled out a weapon without provocation.

"What we know is that multiple shots were fired by the perpetrator at close proximity into the van," he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized what he called a "blind hatred" toward officers, saying he's grateful they were not seriously injured.

"Tonight we saw a heinous assassination attempt against NYPD officers in a marked police van," de Blasio said. "Thank God we can report our officers survived and will be able to go home to their families safe and sound. ... We will stop at nothing to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Calm evening but still cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo Brownstown Central

Image

Loogootee Orleans

Image

Bloomfield North Central

Image

Washington Sullivan

Image

Linton SK GBB

Image

SK Evan Reitz

Image

Pike Central Vin Lin

Image

Northview Bloomfield

Image

Linton WRV Mbb

Image

Sullivan Humane Society Fundraiser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax