Biden elevates Obama veteran in senior staff change after Iowa loss

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 3:40 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Arlette Saenz and Eric Bradner, CNN

Joe Biden is shifting his senior staff structure after a disappointing fourth-place showing in the Iowa caucuses, elevating a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama to help coordinate his campaign operation.

Anita Dunn, who already worked as an adviser to Biden, traveling at times with the former vice president and leading his debate preparation, will now coordinate campaign strategy and also oversee the budget and personnel.

Campaign manager Greg Schultz and longtime Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti informed campaign staff of the move in an email on Thursday.

"Most of you already know Anita or may have seen her hanging around communications - she will be working closely with us on campaign strategy and overall coordination on budget and personnel as we build a bigger campaign for the next phase," the email from Schultz and Ricchetti said.

The move, first reported by The New York Times, comes as Biden looks to ease the concerns of donors and allies and regain his footing ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.

Calling his Iowa loss a "gut punch," he has shifted his tone on the campaign trail, displaying a new willingness to attack his Democratic rivals -- particularly Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Dunn has spent the majority of her time in Washington, but her expanded role in the Philadelphia headquarters is seen as a way to ease concerns of supporters and donors about the state of Biden's campaign after a deflating loss in Iowa.

Dunn was a senior adviser to Obama during his 2008 campaign and served as White House communications director in his administration.

A source familiar with the decision says Schultz will remain in his position as campaign manager but it's a move to expand Dunn's responsibilities beyond communication.

The campaign declined to comment on the move, and Dunn and Schultz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

