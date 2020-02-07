5 things to know for February 7: Coronavirus, 2020 Dems, Trump, Mideast, Australia

Today's US jobs report will make history. For the first time ever, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will include same-sex couples in its count of married workers.

1. Coronavirus

A Chinese doctor who tried to warn the public about the Wuhan coronavirus has died of the disease. Li Wenliang told colleagues about the presence of the virus all the way back in December but was accused of rumor-mongering by Wuhan police after his messages were posted on social media. Li is being hailed as a hero, and his death has sparked anger among Chinese citizens, who say they feel like they were lied to and Li was unfairly attacked for speaking out. Li's death comes as China prepares to ramp up its response to the virus, which has topped 30,000 cases. Officials said every household in Wuhan will be checked for people with symptoms, and anyone affected will be sent to one of more than 130 quarantine centers in the city.

2. 2020 Dems

Things are still extremely messy on the campaign trail following this week's Iowa caucus debacle. Both Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claimed victory after the remaining neck-and-neck votes rolled in. (Buttigieg edged out Sanders in the final vote count by a mere one-tenth of a percentage point.) Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez has called for a complete recanvass of Iowa results. A recanvass wouldn't mean a total re-do, just that all the numbers released by the state party would be checked against the results recorded at caucus sites. Either way, it would mean more time spent on Iowa while the New Hampshire primary, the next key contest, is just days away.

3. Impeachment

President Trump spoke publicly for the first time about his acquittal in the impeachment trial, and it wasn't pleasant. In remarks at the White House, Trump rattled off a long list of political opponents, insulting each one in turn: Nancy Pelosi was a "horrible person," FBI leaders were "top scum," and FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were "two lowlifes." It was just a taste of what the political landscape may look like now that the historic impeachment proceedings are over. While some Republican leaders had hoped the outcome would chasten the President, Trump instead seems emboldened by the acquittal. And remember, the Senate vote didn't just acquit the President. As CNN's Stephen Collinson writes, it also effectively strengthened the office of the presidency by endorsing the use of institutional power for personal political ends and allowing a President to ignore a congressional investigation.

4. Middle East

Three Palestinians were killed in clashes in the West Bank and 12 Israeli soldiers were injured in a ramming attack in Jerusalem in a spate of renewed Mideast violence. The attacks are among a series of incidents in recent days that have led to casualties on both sides and further strained security coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Tensions in the region have been simmering since the Trump administration released its controversial Mideast plan in an attempt to address the long-running conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestinians in particular disapprove of the plan, which they say is racist and panders to Israeli interests.

5. Australia

Wildfires are still plaguing wide swaths of Australia, but a spell of much-needed rain is providing firefighters and residents with some relief. Heavy rains have knocked back the number of active wildfires in New South Wales by almost a third in one day. A large part of Australia's southeastern coast could see even more rain in the coming days. The wildfires have killed more than 20 people, destroyed millions of acres of land and wiped out about a billion animals across the country since they started all the way back in July.

