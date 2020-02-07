Clear
A man accidentally killed his neighbor with a crossbow while trying to save him from a dog attack

A Massachusetts man attempting to save his neighbor from a dog attack accidentally shot and killed him with a crossbow, officials said.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 12:10 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

Police are investigating the incident as an accidental death, according to a release from the Berkshire District Attorney's office.

Police from Adams received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday at approximately 12:09 p.m. "for a reported mauling in progress."

Investigators believe that the man, described as a good Samaritan by the district attorney's office, heard a commotion coming from his neighbor's apartment and rushed over to help. The man retrieved a crossbow and shot at one of the pit bulls.

Investigators believe that the bolt struck one of the dogs, went through the door and fatally struck the neighbor who was attempting to barricade himself from the attack. He was identified as Joshua Jadusingh, 27.

Responding officers had to use their service weapons to neutralize the animals, who have "a history of being aggressive" and "turned the attack onto responding officers."

One of the dogs named Max previously attacked someone in the home in 2018, and the unidentified victim had to receive medical care, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said at a news conference. It is believed that the dogs were owned by he and his partner, Harrington said.

The ballistics portion of the incident is still under investigation, according to the release.

Police found Jadusingh's body and an unharmed child in a nearby room inside the apartment.

Harrington said that at this time she does not expect to file any criminal charges against the man who fired the crossbow.

