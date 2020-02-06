Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

DHS bans New Yorkers from Global Entry and other programs over state law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses

Article Image

The acting secretary of Homeland Security announced that New York state residents can no longer participate in certain Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry, due to provisions in the state's new "Green Light Law" supporting undocumented immigrants.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Caroline Kelly

The acting secretary of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that New York state residents can no longer participate in certain Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry, due to provisions in the state's new "Green Light Law" supporting undocumented immigrants.

The law, which went into effect in December, allows undocumented immigrants to apply for New York driver's licenses while protecting applicants' information from immigration enforcement agencies.

"Today, we sent a letter to New York indicating, because they took these measures, that New York residents are no longer eligible to enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs," acting Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.

New York state residents cannot "enroll or re-enroll" in the programs "because we no longer have access to make sure that they meet those program requirements, so we need to do our job," Wolf added.

The letter states that the Green Light Law will impede Immigration and Customs Enforcement's "objective of protecting the people of New York from menacing threats to national security and public safety," according to a copy obtained by Fox News and confirmed to CNN by a source familiar with the letter.

Since the law "prevents DHS from accessing New York DMV records in order to determine whether a (Trusted Traveler Program) applicant or re-applicant meets program eligibility requirements, New York residents will no longer be eligible to enroll or re-enroll in CBP's Trusted Travel Programs," the letter adds.

The letter lists four such programs that are managed by US Customs and Border Protection: Global Entry, which allows for faster clearance in customs for participants when they enter the US; NEXUS, which allows for quicker border crossing for qualified travelers between the US and Canada; Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI), another program that allows for quicker clearance for qualified travelers when they arrive in the US; and the Free And Secure Trade (FAST) program, which allows for quicker clearance for commercial shipments crossing the US border from Canada or Mexico.

The letter does not mention the Transportation Security Administration's Precheck program, in a seemingly targeted effort to punish New York for the law while limiting problems at airports for TSA.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told CNN the state would review the directive from the Department of Homeland Security.

"This is obviously political retaliation by the federal government and we're going to review our legal options," Azzopardi said.

A federal law enforcement official told CNN that Customs and Border Proection in New York had not received an official directive from headquarters as of late Wednesday night. The official said the directive might come Thursday morning, and would likely be an order from the Department of Homeland Security sent to CBP headquarters before it is sent to CBP officials in New York.

The move comes following President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday during the State of the Union address lambasting cities that protect undocumented immigrants.

"Tragically, there are many cities in America where radical politicians have chosen to provide sanctuary for these criminal, illegal aliens," he said. "In sanctuary cities local officials order police to release dangerous criminal aliens to prey upon the public, instead of handing them over to ICE to be safely removed."

Former acting ICE Director John Sandweg told CNN that sanctuary policies do not affect how the Department of Homeland Security vets people for Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs.

"This is just irrational in the sense that sanctuary policies in no way shape or form affect DHS' ability to vet people for global entry and other trusted traveler programs," he said.

"It's ridiculous, and it's politicizing a program that's not about politics. It's trying to match two totally unrelated things. It's just ridiculous," he said, adding, "It's the kind of thing that's going to, frankly, politicize the department in a way that's going to undermine its mission moving forward."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

WTHITV.com Valentine's Day Giveaway

Image

Thursday: Morning snow, then cloudy and cold. High: 33°

Image

An unfavorable recommendation for downtown parking ordinance

Image

marshall vs west vigo bball

Image

ISU vs Loyola MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County teen earns his diploma, while in the Juvenile Center

Image

With Indiana facing blood-shortage, Rose-Hulman hosts blood drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax