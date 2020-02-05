Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A kayaker vanished last month in the Florida Everglades. Days later, his phone washed ashore with clues

Article Image

Mark Miele, a 67-year-old Virginia kayaker who vanished during a solo trip in the Florida Everglades, has been found after his cell phone washed ashore and authorities used it to recover data on his location. CNN affiliate WINK has the story.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

A Virginia kayaker who vanished during a solo trip in the Florida Everglades has been found after his cell phone washed ashore and authorities used it to recover data on his location.

Mark Miele, 67, was last seen on January 22 when he left for his kayaking trip, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.

He was supposed to return seven days later, but his family didn't hear from him. On Sunday, park rangers found his belongings, including his wallet and phone, on the bank of the Lopez River near the Monroe County line, authorities said.

"By downloading the data on Mark's phone Sunday night, deputies found his most recent coordinates logged on January 31 and our aviation unit began a targeted search of the area," the sheriff's office said.

Shortly before noon Monday, the aviation unit located him and provided his location to a Marine Unit along with officers from the National Park Service.

He was found a few miles from where his phone had washed up wearing a life jacket and floating in the water face-up. Rescuers in boats rushed to the area and plucked him from the murky waters.

Miele is in stable condition at a local hospital, and his family thanked local and state authorities for rescuing him.

"It's a miracle he's alive and in the condition he is in," his family said in a statement.

No more information was immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barr-Reeve Shoals

Image

Loogootee North Daviess girls

Image

Parke Heritage RP girls

Image

South Knox girls

Image

SV OV Girls

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local organizations work to create more community leaders

Image

Trayvon Martin's mother speaks on the campus of Vincennes University

Image

"We have less than a 3-day blood supply for O+ and O-..." The American Red Cross needs your help wit

Image

Vigo County man charged with attempted murder files plea agreement

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans