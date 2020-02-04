Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rush Limbaugh awarded Medal of Freedom in surprise State of the Union move

Article Image

President Donald Trump awarded political radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was placed by First lady Melania Trump, in an unprecedented move during the 2020 State of the Union address.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday in an unprecedented move during the State of the Union address.

First lady Melania Trump placed the medal on the visibly surprised Limbaugh, one day after the talk show host revealed he has advanced lung cancer.

"Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet," the President said during his speech, thanking the radio host for his "decades of tireless devotion to our country."

Trump, in announcing the award, highlighted Limbaugh's charity work.

"I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump said, instructing the first lady to bestow the medal on Limbaugh.

Limbaugh had not been publicly announced as a White House guest for the State of the Union until Tuesday evening, just prior to the address' start.

Trump told network anchors during a private lunch earlier Tuesday that he planned to award Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom.

Limbaugh has been a staunch ally of the President's for years, and dined with him at his Palm Beach golf club over the holidays. Once, during an event in the Rose Garden, Trump praised Limbaugh as someone who "can speak for three hours without a phone call."

Trump wished the conservative radio talk show host a speedy recovery Monday after Limbaugh told his audience he is beginning treatment, which will require him to miss the show some days.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me," Limbaugh said Monday during a live broadcast. But "there are going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I'm reacting to treatment."

Limbaugh has been hosting "The Rush Limbaugh Show" for 31 years.

The Medal of Freedom is bestowed to "individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," according to the White House.

People close to Trump say he personally enjoys granting his friends the nation's highest civilian honor. He bestowed the award upon seven recipients in 2019, and several more the year prior.

Like presidents before him, Trump invites anchors from all the major networks to dine with him at the White House in advance of his State of the Union address. The conversation is considered off the record, but CNN was excluded this year, and therefore did not agree to the mandate. Other anchors did attend the lunch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Macy Deckert

Image

Hey Kevin 2-4-2020

Image

Loogootee hosts virtual reality driving simulator

Image

Vigo County students host donut shop - learning a valuable lesson in the process

Image

New law in Illinois allows students to cast their vote during the school day

Image

Indiana coal bill

Image

Veteran housing moving along

Image

Providing for students with disabilities

Image

Local group works to help the less fortunate with 'Haircut Tuesday'

Image

Kayak launch sites coming soon to Vigo County parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans