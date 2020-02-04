Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump appeared to snub Pelosi's offered handshake. She ripped up his speech when he was done.

Article Image

As President Donald Trump took his place at the front of the House chamber for his State of the Union address, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reached out to shake his hand, but Trump did not take it.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

President Donald Trump ignored -- or didn't see -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's attempt to shake his hand before Tuesday's State of the Union address in an apparent snub that comes more than a month after House Democrats impeached Trump.

Immediately after Trump finished his speech, the California Democrat stood up behind him and ripped her copy of the speech in half before tossing it aside. A source close to Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash that the speaker ripping up her copy of the speech was not planned and that Pelosi was angry at Trump's address.

While it remains unclear whether the President avoided Pelosi's handshake on purpose, tension between the White House and the California Democrat has heightened considerably in recent months after the House -- under Pelosi's leadership — investigated Trump's conduct regarding Ukraine. In December, House Democrats approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.

Pelosi confirmed to CNN earlier Tuesday that she hasn't spoken to the President since the infamous White House Syria meeting in October, following which the White House released a picture of her standing up and pointing at him, which she immediately owned and placed prominently on her Twitter page.

"You mean where he circulated the picture of my saying 'All roads lead to Putin,' that one? Is that what we're talking about? ... We haven't spoken since then," Pelosi said.

The lack of communication between Trump and Pelosi is especially striking given the high-profile events that have taken place since that time, including the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Sunday, Trump said he will likely have a difficult time working with Democrats after his expected acquittal in the five-month impeachment saga on Wednesday.

"I'd like to, but it's pretty hard when you think about it, because it's been -- I use the word witch hunt, I use the word hoax. I see the hatred. I see the -- they don't care about fairness, they don't care about lying," Trump told Fox News.

"You look at the lies, you look at the reports that were done that were so false. The level of hypocrisy. I'm not sure that they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win, and it doesn't matter how they win."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Macy Deckert

Image

Hey Kevin 2-4-2020

Image

Loogootee hosts virtual reality driving simulator

Image

Vigo County students host donut shop - learning a valuable lesson in the process

Image

New law in Illinois allows students to cast their vote during the school day

Image

Indiana coal bill

Image

Veteran housing moving along

Image

Providing for students with disabilities

Image

Local group works to help the less fortunate with 'Haircut Tuesday'

Image

Kayak launch sites coming soon to Vigo County parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans