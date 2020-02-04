How to watch this year's State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his third official State of the Union address to the nation from the US Capitol on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, the night before the Senate is scheduled to render its verdict on his impeachment trial.

Trump has used past addresses to highlight his administration's victories, target his political enemies and push forward on efforts to fulfill his vision for the country.

But this Tuesday, Trump is expected underscore what his administration has done and what he claims Democrats have failed to do in the unique context of impeachment and election season.

Here's what to know about how to watch the speech:

What time is the State of the Union?

The speech is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET

How can I watch it?

CNN will provide live coverage and analysis of tonight's State of the Union address, which will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

On CNN's digital platforms, live coverage and analysis of all three events can be found on CNN.com's homepage, across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast.

An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network. Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

Is there anything special about this State of the Union?

Just like President Bill Clinton in 1999, Trump's State of the Union address this year is happening during a Senate impeachment trial. It's only the second time that's ever happened.

Are there any special guests?

In all, 11 guests are expected to join first lady Melania Trump, each with their own connection to a Trump administration policy.

"He's going to honor some really incredible guests that we are excited about," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said during an appearance on Fox News, adding that the guests will "go along with his policies but also are a good picture of this country."

