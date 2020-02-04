Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How to watch this year's State of the Union address

Article Image

Times change, but issues remain. These four themes have emerged during modern State of the Union addresses, no matter the President's party or the year. They each have had their own solutions, but the issues have remained largely unchanged.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his third official State of the Union address to the nation from the US Capitol on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, the night before the Senate is scheduled to render its verdict on his impeachment trial.

Trump has used past addresses to highlight his administration's victories, target his political enemies and push forward on efforts to fulfill his vision for the country.

But this Tuesday, Trump is expected underscore what his administration has done and what he claims Democrats have failed to do in the unique context of impeachment and election season.

Here's what to know about how to watch the speech:

What time is the State of the Union?

The speech is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET

How can I watch it?

  • CNN will provide live coverage and analysis of tonight's State of the Union address, which will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.
  • On CNN's digital platforms, live coverage and analysis of all three events can be found on CNN.com's homepage, across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast.
  • An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network. Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

Is there anything special about this State of the Union?

Just like President Bill Clinton in 1999, Trump's State of the Union address this year is happening during a Senate impeachment trial. It's only the second time that's ever happened.

Are there any special guests?

In all, 11 guests are expected to join first lady Melania Trump, each with their own connection to a Trump administration policy.

"He's going to honor some really incredible guests that we are excited about," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said during an appearance on Fox News, adding that the guests will "go along with his policies but also are a good picture of this country."

You can learn more about all the President's guests here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Colder and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group works to help the less fortunate with 'Haircut Tuesday'

Image

Kayak launch sites coming soon to Vigo County parks

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

An Indiana bill that would have put cameras to stop speeders in work zones will not pass this sessio

Image

Clabber Girl's parent company could bring new production from some of its other brands to the area

Image

After it went missing for weeks, the Darwin Ferry has resurfaced

Image

Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

'It will really help bring in a different way of thinking,' Local panelists provide resources, feedb

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans