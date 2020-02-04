Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sand dunes can communicate, or at least give their neighbor a shove

Article Image

Sand dunes can communicate with their neighbors and let them know they need space, according to research published by scientists at Cambridge University.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Sand dunes are inanimate objects, so they don't think or feel, but they can communicate with their neighbors and let them know they need space, according to research published by scientists at Cambridge University.

The scientists made the discovery after putting two identical piles of sand in a special, 6.5 feet (2 meters) across rotating tank that generated enough water flow to move the particles.

Sand dunes are known to move around, or migrate, in rivers, oceans and deserts and smaller dunes generally move faster than larger ones, Karol Bacik, a PhD candidate in Cambridge's Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics told CNN. He's the first author on the paper that has been reported in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Bacik said he thought the two piles would move at the same speed since they were the same height and volume.

But that's not what happened.

"There were all the reasons to suspect that they will move at the same rate, but it turns out that they move at different rates," Bacik said. "They would move away from each other, as though they didn't like each other."

The dunes kept moving away from each other until they were at the opposite ends of the round tank.

Sand dunes tend to occur in vast dune fields or corridors, so understanding how they interact will help scientists understand the long term evolution of landscapes, Bacik said.

He said this phenomenon has been seen in satellite images of deserts, but scientists didn't know what caused the dunes to repel each other.

They found that when the flow of water hits the first dune it generates turbulent swirls and curls that are similar to the wake of a boat. That turbulence pushes against the second dune as it flows downstream.

"So the upstream dune is actually generating a wake that speeds up the downstream dune to give it an extra kick," said senior research fellow Nathalie Vriend with the BP Institute for Multiphase Flow, who led the research.

The size of the wake varies, depending on the size of the dune, Vriend said. They're currently looking at how two different sized dunes behave in the test.

It takes about an hour to run the experiments in the lab, which Vriend says lets them make observations that would take decades in nature.

"We uncovered some beautiful physics that was previously unknown on Dune interactions," Vriend said. "It's sometimes a little bit strange to think that these inanimate objects, which aren't humans, transmit information back and forth, which I find fascinating."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Colder and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group works to help the less fortunate with 'Haircut Tuesday'

Image

Kayak launch sites coming soon to Vigo County parks

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

An Indiana bill that would have put cameras to stop speeders in work zones will not pass this sessio

Image

Clabber Girl's parent company could bring new production from some of its other brands to the area

Image

After it went missing for weeks, the Darwin Ferry has resurfaced

Image

Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

'It will really help bring in a different way of thinking,' Local panelists provide resources, feedb

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans