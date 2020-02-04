Clear

The Iowa caucuses are an embarrassment

Article Image

CNN's Van Jones reacts to the delay of the Iowa Caucus results after Democratic campaign officials told CNN the app to tabulate results had crashed.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 1:30 AM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Jeffrey Toobin, CNN

Maybe the fiasco of the late reporting results from the Iowa caucus this year will have a positive legacy -- the end of the caucus process and the invitation to another state to start the delegate selection process.

The caucuses are an embarrassment to the Democratic Party and the United States. This is no way to pick a nominee.

It's not just that the Iowa caucus is unrepresentative demographically -- more than 90% white. It's far more white than a national party that prizes its diversity. The problem is even more fundamental.

Consider the secret ballot, a foundational value in democratic systems. The caucus is a public process, so that neighbors must advertise their choices in public. This is just wrong.

But the problem is much worse. The caucuses -- especially in this cursed year -- demand hours of commitment. This limits the number, and kind, of people who can attend, despite Iowa Democrats allowing satellite caucuses this year. Many people who work at night still cannot attend. People who care for children or other relatives cannot attend. People who have other commitments cannot attend.

Those who cannot attend tend to be lower income, of course, and those people are supposedly the base of the Democratic Party. It's madness to effectively exclude them from the caucus process.

Then there is the 15% viability threshold. Typically, candidates who don't draw 15% in the first round don't receive any delegates. Why? (The Republican caucuses in Iowa have no such rule.) Especially in a first contest, there is no reason to exclude the lesser candidates. And the multiple rounds add to delays.

One of the worst reasons to do anything is ... that's the way we've always done it. That's pretty much the only justification for continuing to have (a) a caucus (b) in Iowa. It's time for a change -- in the process and in the location.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Breezy & Mild. Showers Developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students

Image

Greencastle Police are searching for this missing homeless man - and they are asking for your help

Image

Over 700 former inmates mistakenly had their voter registration canceled in Illinois

Image

2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU protecting home court

Image

Randy Kelley

Image

Hey Kevin 2-3-2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans