Clear

GOP senators sidestep questions about Trump's conduct

Article Image

Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO) quotes lines from a "Harry Potter" film to persuade the Senate to vote to convict President Trump.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Manu Raju, CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent

A number of Republican senators on Monday dodged questions about whether President Donald Trump acted appropriately with Ukraine, underscoring the internal GOP divide about his conduct even as the Senate is poised to acquit him later this week on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Many Republicans instead are eager to shift the attention away from the President's conduct and onto House Democrats, whom they argue failed to prove that Trump's actions warrant his removal from office. Yet they won't say if Trump acted appropriately in urging Ukraine to announce investigations that would help him politically, highlighting the fine line many are walking as they seek to avoid angering the President while not endorsing his actions.

"I just I don't think that's the question at hand," Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Monday when asked if Trump's conduct was appropriate. "The question is whether or not what he did is impeachable or whether it warrants removal from office in a Senate conviction."

Colorado GOP Sen. Cory Gardner, one of the most vulnerable senators up for reelection, would not comment about Trump's conduct after the closing arguments were delivered on Monday. Gardner last week joined 50 of his GOP colleagues in voting to block any witnesses or subpoenas for documents in the Senate trial.

"We're still in the middle of this trial," Gardner said when asked if Trump's conduct was appropriate. "We still have tomorrow to deliberate and consider. I made my comments about witnesses, and I'm not going to go on screen now that I still think we're in the middle of an important process."

After a reporter noted that closing arguments had ended, Gardner said he would reserve his comments for the Colorado press. "I'll talk to them," he said.

The comments underline how Republicans may be united in their opposition to convicting Trump -- but are divided over the propriety of Trump's actions. While some are offering a full-throated defense of Trump's actions, like Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and James Lankford of Oklahoma, others are far more critical, like the senior GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who said Trump's ask for Ukraine to investigate his political rivals was "inappropriate."

While Alexander said that Trump's conduct did not rise to the level of impeachable conduct, he conceded that Democrats had proven their case that the President used his office to press a foreign country to announce investigations that could help Trump politically.

"Let me be clear," GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said Friday. "Lamar speaks for lots and lots of us."

But Sasse didn't respond to a question when asked if he agreed with Alexander that Trump did not act appropriately.

Asked about Trump's conduct, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a member of GOP leadership, on Monday instead criticized the "purely partisan way" House Democrats mounted their inquiry.

Some Republicans, however, did side with Alexander's assessment. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said "I would concur" when asked if she agreed with Alexander's comments. GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio also reiterated his concerns with some aspects of Trump's conduct.

A number of senators plan to make their views known more clearly by taking to the Senate floor before the Wednesday afternoon acquittal vote. Yet on Monday, few seemed willing to publicly embrace what Alexander said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a freshman who also hails from Tennessee and is a staunch defender of Trump, would not answer directly when asked if she agrees with her home-state senator's assessment that Trump acted inappropriately.

"We want to make certain that we finish up this impeachment, that we move away from this, and that we get back to things that people want to focus on. And we always want to be certain that people act appropriately within their offices," Blackburn told CNN.

Asked again if Trump acted appropriately, Blackburn wouldn't say as she walked onto the Senate subway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Breezy & Mild. Showers Developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 2-3-2020

Image

We're 30 days in..how are New Year's resolutions doing?

Image

Indiana provides unique resource to help parents easily find quality child care

Image

Multi-county chase ends in Parke County crash, sending one to the hospital

Image

Missing Person Day

Image

Mentor Monday: Makayla Goldner, the Big looking for her Little

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana State University kicks-off Black History Month with student performances and special guest

Image

New planes helping future pilots find their place in the sky

Image

Mardi Gras Party Swope Are Museum Benefit February 22nd

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans