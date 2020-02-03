Clear

An 11-year-old boy went to play at a friend's house last week. No one has seen him since

Article Image

Colorado authorities are looking for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who has been missing for a week after he went to play at a friend's house, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Colorado authorities are looking for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for a week after he went to play at a friend's house, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Gannon Stauch left his Colorado Springs home on January 27, his mother told police, and never came back.

Police and local organizations looking for Gannon have received more than 130 tips on his possible whereabouts, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook on Sunday.

Police said the same day they've focused the search in Lorson Ranch, Gannon's neighborhood.

"We would like to remind those who live in or around the Lorson Ranch area to be mindful of and check areas on your property a child may hide to include yards, window wells, outbuildings and culverts," the office said.

Gannon is approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket with hood, jeans and tennis shoes when he left home, police said.

"Our Patrol deputies and Major Crime Detectives have taken extraordinary steps to search for Gannon," the sheriff's office wrote two days after the boy's disappearance. "He's very young, it's dark and cold outside and we want to bring Gannon to safety."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Warm today! Changes on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

It happens every year and impacts many of us: Experts explain Seasonal Effective Disorder

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 61

Image

Yoga in the Gallery

Image

Companies spend millions on super bowl ads

Image

First super bowl for legal betting in Indiana

Image

Super Bowl celebrations

Image

Veterans can apply to live in transitional home

Image

Police chase caught on camera

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans