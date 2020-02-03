Clear

Jill Biden says she no longer considers Lindsey Graham a friend

Jill Biden tells CNN's John Berman that Sen. Lindsey Graham used to be a family friend but that he has "changed" since the election of President Donald Trump.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 10:20 AM
By Devan Cole, CNN

Former second lady Jill Biden said Monday that she no longer considers herself a friend of Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee who has sought investigations into her husband and stepson.

President Donald Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential 2020 general election rival, are at the center of the President's impeachment trial. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the Bidens acted corruptly in Ukraine.

Jill Biden told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" Monday that Graham's repeated attacks on her family have strained their relationship.

"Lindsey Graham, the senator from South Carolina whom I think you count as a friend," Berman said before Jill Biden interjected.

"We did, yes," she said.

"Well, you know, Lindsey -- I don't know what happened to Lindsey. And we used to be great friends and friends with John McCain," she added. "I mean we traveled together with the (Senate) Foreign Relations Committee. We've had dinner. You know, and now he's changed."

"Do you consider him a friend anymore?" Berman asked.

"You know, it's hard when you, I don't know, consider somebody a friend and then they've said so many things, so many negative things. And it's -- that's been a little hurtful."

In November, Joe Biden told CNN's Don Lemon that he's "embarrassed" for Graham over his willingness to do Trump's bidding and investigate the former vice president's actions in Ukraine.

"I am disappointed, and quite frankly I'm angered, by the fact -- he knows me; he knows my son; he knows there's nothing to this," the former vice president said of Graham last year.

During her CNN interview, Jill Biden was also asked about Graham's prediction on Sunday that the Senate will pursue testimony from Hunter Biden in the "coming weeks."

"Hunter has done nothing wrong. Why would Hunter be called? Donald Trump should be before that committee," she said.

