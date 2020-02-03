Clear

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters split 12 days after their wedding

Article Image

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are calling it quits after just 12 days of marriage. Anderson said in a statement that the wedding was never formalized.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are calling it quits after just 12 days of marriage.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon's and my union," Anderson, 52, said in a statement to CNN. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

The former "Baywatch" actress and famed movie producer celebrated their union at a ceremony in Malibu, California, on January 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The wedding was never formalized, Anderson said in the statement.

Peters, 74, has produced various films, including the Barbra Streisand-led version of "A Star is Born" in 1976 and "Batman" in 1989.

The duo dated more than 30 years ago before reuniting last year. Both were previously married four times.

"Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process," Anderson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm today! Changes on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

It happens every year and impacts many of us: Experts explain Seasonal Effective Disorder

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 61

Image

Yoga in the Gallery

Image

Companies spend millions on super bowl ads

Image

First super bowl for legal betting in Indiana

Image

Super Bowl celebrations

Image

Veterans can apply to live in transitional home

Image

Police chase caught on camera

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans