Clear

Trump says he would 'love to run against Bloomberg'

Article Image

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity by saying "he wants a box" to stand on during the debates.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg traded barbs hours before the two billionaires are set to air competing advertisements during the Super Bowl.

Trump told Fox News in a clip released Sunday before the pre-Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity that he "would love to run against Bloomberg" in the general election.

"I would love it," Trump said.

The President took a swipe at Bloomberg's height in the interview, calling him "very little," and making a claim that the former mayor would use a "box for the debates to stand on."

There's no evidence that Bloomberg is trying to get a box to stand on for the Democratic debate.

Bloomberg's campaign responded, saying there is "no basis for this."

"The President is lying," Bloomberg campaign spokesperson Julie Wood said in a statement that also mocked the President's weight and appearance.

Trump also tweeted Saturday night about Bloomberg, using a negative nickname about the former mayor's height.

Bloomberg responded Sunday, saying, "Donald Trump knows I can beat him — and the fear of that keeps him up tweeting about me late into the night."

As the other Democratic candidates ready for Monday's Iowa caucuses, Bloomberg is skipping the Hawkeye State.

In bypassing the first nominating contests, Bloomberg is charting his own path among a crowded Democratic primary field, putting his focus on the multiple states that will vote in the Super Tuesday contest in March.

But the former New York mayor is leveraging his personal wealth to air a barrage of ads. Bloomberg has spent more than $286 million on television, digital and radio advertisements -- including a $10 million spot focused on his work to combat gun violence that is set to run during the Super Bowl.

So far, the strategy has shown signs of working -- the positive ads have vaulted Bloomberg nationally to 10% in a recent Fox News poll and to 8% in a Quinnipiac survey, allowing him to pull even or slightly ahead of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
A breezy and mild evening with increasing clouds overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

THS VS BROWNSBURG

Image

THN VS EVAN NORTH

Image

Mother Son Night

Image

2 more people announce local campaigns

Image

One Cold Night in Clinton

Image

Remembering Coach Pickens

Image

Coach Miller 500 Wins

Image

Rose MBB Wins on Senior Day

Image

Kickoff of Upward Soccer League

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans