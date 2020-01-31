Clear
Lakers honor Kobe Bryant with pregame ceremony, honorary seats and more

Article Image

Thousands of fans pour into Staples Center for the first Los Angeles Lakers game since Kobe Bryant, one of his daughters and seven others died in a helicopter crash. CNN's Sara Sidner shares some of the ways the Lakers will pay tribute.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson and Steve Almasy, CNN

As tens of thousands of fans filled the Staples Center on Friday night for the first Los Angeles Lakers game since Kobe Bryant, one of his daughters and seven others died in a helicopter crash, the team honored the NBA legend with a pregame ceremony.

Part of the pregame ceremony was a video showing the highlights not only of Bryant's basketball career, but of his life, including his happiness of being a father and his glee in winning an Academy Award. As the images played on the screen, Bryant's voice was used to narrate the video and a cellist in the arena played softly.

Afterward the team had a 24.2 second moment of silence.

There were two floor seats adorned with roses and jerseys honoring Bryant and daughter Gianna, who was an emerging basketball sensation before her death. They likely will be the only two of the 19,000-plus seats empty Friday night.

Other photos of the Staples Center showed seats draped with a yellow T-shirt with either a purple and white No. 8 or No. 24. Bryant wore both numbers playing for the team and the Lakers retired both at the end of his career.

Emotions were overwhelming for fan Deni Lopez and her boyfriend, Dennis.

"I have no words," she said from her seats. "It's a lot."

For Dennis it was his first game at Staples Center. He said they came to "share a special moment."

Fans sign tribute boards

Before the game opened, hundreds of fans were gathering outside the arena, many stopping to sign big white boards with tributes to the five-time NBA champion. A few days ago, there were three; now there are at least 10 boards.

Others paused to drop off mementos at a massive memorial for the nine victims of last Sunday's crash near Calabasas.

The Lakers tweeted an image of a logo — a circle with the initials KB inside — on the court, just outside the playing area. The circle and letters are in black and the KB is outlined in gold. There is a white star on the K.

On the tweet, the Lakers wrote: "The House That Kobe Built."

In another tweet, the Lakers posted a photo of a No. 28 jersey, currently worn by point guard Quinn Cook, with the logo on the right shoulder.

The photo was captioned: "2 (forever) 8."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Thursday that his team was focusing on getting ready for game ahead of what is likely to be an emotional evening.

"We're concentrating on the work," he said. "There's therapy in the work. Our whole belief since I got here is that we're just going to put our heads down, roll our sleeves up and grind, and do the job."

