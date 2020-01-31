Clear

Fiona the hippo's Super Bowl prediction: A yawn for the Chiefs

Article Image

The Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the hippo gave the Kansas City Chiefs more than they bargained for when she picked them to win Super Bowl LIV.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Francisco Guzman and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Cincinnati Zoo's most beloved animal, Fiona the hippo, has made her Super Bowl prediction.

She appeared to pick the Kansas City Chiefs, but in a rather inartful way: She yawned and soggy lettuce flew out in front of the team's logo.

"She has picked the underdog three years in a row," Cincinnati Zoo's Communications Director Michelle Curley told CNN. "Since she started life as an underdog, perhaps she just naturally roots for them."

Underdog, indeed: Fiona was born six weeks premature and weighed only 29 pounds when she debuted at the zoo in 2017. But her remarkable recovery quickly endeared her to millions of fans, and she's become a hippo celebrity.

Fiona's Super Bowl predictions are hit or miss, but this is only her third Big Game forecast. The newly 3-year-old hippo picked the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the New England Patriots in 2018 (the Eagles won), and the Los Angeles Rams over the New England Patriots in 2019 (the Pats won).

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. And if Fiona's prediction is anything like the game, it will be a toss up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Camp Navigate Community Challenge Saturday Feb 22nd Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Rain/snow, cloudy. High: 42

Image

Ohio street blocked due to accident

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

United Way holds its annual meeting and says thank you to volunteers

Image

Three local business owners partner to break the stigma of direct sales

Image

"We've had more deaths this year than we've ever had starting out in a new year..." a call to keep o

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans