Clear

Suspects arrested after SUV breaches Mar-a-Lago security

Article Image

FBI spokesman James Marshall tells CNN they are aware of an incident at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, resort, and have agents responding to the scene.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak, CNN

An SUV breached security checkpoints heading toward the main entrance of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida on Friday, and officials shot at the vehicle, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle fled and was pursued by authorities, and two people are now in custody, the sheriff's office said.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the situation and CNN has reached out to the White House. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Secret Service and Florida Highway Patrol are expected to address the media at a press conference at 3 p.m. ET.

A person currently inside Mar-a-Lago said Secret Service agents instructed guests and staff to remain inside around 12:15 p.m. ET, describing an ongoing "situation" outside the club. Staff and guests were told they would be unable to come and go, and some were told it could be hours longer before they can leave.

Guests are currently waiting around for more information.

The person described the scene as calm and organized. Inside the main part of the club, guests could not hear shots from outside, and only learned from agents on the scene that something was happening.

Agents had been in place since earlier Friday because of Trump's scheduled arrival later in the day.

The "lockdown" remains in place at 12:53 p.m. ET, according to this person.

The President and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to arrive at Mar-a-Lago Friday evening and stay through the weekend.

The President frequently stays at the property on weekends. The property is heavily monitored by Secret Service when the President is staying there.

At least three people have breached security to enter the resort in a just over a year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Rain/snow, cloudy. High: 42

Image

Ohio street blocked due to accident

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

United Way holds its annual meeting and says thank you to volunteers

Image

Three local business owners partner to break the stigma of direct sales

Image

"We've had more deaths this year than we've ever had starting out in a new year..." a call to keep o

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police search for man accused of skipping out on his grocery bill

Image

Jayden Jones

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans