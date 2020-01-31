Clear

New York Times: Bolton book manuscript says Trump directed him to help with Ukraine pressure campaign in early May

Article Image

The New York Times is reporting that former national security adviser John Bolton's book manuscript says President Trump directed him to help with the Ukraine pressure campaign in early May, two months before Trump infamous call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

President Donald Trump directed his former national security adviser John Bolton to help with his pressure campaign in Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democrats in early May last year, according to a draft manuscript by Bolton reported on by The New York Times.

According to Bolton's account, Trump told him to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make sure the newly elected leader would meet with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the Times reported.

On Friday, Trump denied the allegation in a statement.

"I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of N.Y.C., to meet with President Zelensky," Trump said. "That meeting never happened."

CNN has not seen a copy of the draft manuscript. The report would be the earliest known instance of Trump actively trying to exert political pressure on Ukraine in order to find damaging information on his political opponents, which is the focus of the impeachment trial. In July, Trump pressured the Ukrainian President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bolton writes that he never made the call to Zelensky, the Times reports.

He claims Trump's request came during an Oval Office conversation that included Giuliani, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and the White House counsel Pat Cipollone, according to the Times.

Giuliani denied the report to the Times, and neither Bolton, a representative for Mulvaney, nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment to the paper.

The allegation from Bolton's unpublished draft comes as Republicans appear to have enough support for the Senate trial to wrap up, without hearing from witnesses or subpoenaing documents. Bolton has said he's willing to testify if subpoenaed.

The Times had previously reported that Bolton alleges in his forthcoming book that Trump told him over the summer that he wanted to continue holding military aid to Ukraine until the country helped with investigations into his political rivals.

A source with direct knowledge of the manuscript has told CNN the newspaper's telling of Bolton's discussion with Trump is accurate.

The White House has attempted to block Bolton from publishing his book, which is planned for March, saying it contains classified information.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Rain/snow, cloudy. High: 42

Image

Ohio street blocked due to accident

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

United Way holds its annual meeting and says thank you to volunteers

Image

Three local business owners partner to break the stigma of direct sales

Image

"We've had more deaths this year than we've ever had starting out in a new year..." a call to keep o

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police search for man accused of skipping out on his grocery bill

Image

Jayden Jones

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans