Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Demi Lovato reveals the 'beautiful' moment she came out to her parents

Article Image

Pop star Demi Lovato spoke about coming out to her parents on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Demi Lovato faced an emotional conversation with her parents when she told them she may end up with a woman.

The singer opened up this week about the "beautiful" moment in 2017 when she told her parents she could see herself "ending up possibly with a woman," adding she was "still figuring it out."

Lovato talked about her love life and her personal journey Thursday with Andy Cohen on his "Radio Andy" SiriusXM show.

"It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful," Lovato said. "After everything was done, I was, like, shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed."

Lovato said her parents after the talk were "incredible" and "supportive."

"My dad was like, 'Yeah, obviously,'" she said. "And I was like, 'Oh, OK, Dad.' My mom was the one that I was, like, super nervous about, but she was just like, 'I just want you to be happy,'" Lovato said.

"That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I'm so grateful."

As for a family of her own, Lovato is not quite sure yet.

"I don't know what my future looks like," she continued. "I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without."

Lovato recently made a comeback at the Grammy Awards, more than a year after a drug overdose, with a performance of her new song, "Anyone."

The singer is in Miami ahead of her National Anthem performance at Super Bowl LIV.

"I'm here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Let's do this!!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Rain/snow, cloudy. High: 42

Image

Ohio street blocked due to accident

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

United Way holds its annual meeting and says thank you to volunteers

Image

Three local business owners partner to break the stigma of direct sales

Image

"We've had more deaths this year than we've ever had starting out in a new year..." a call to keep o

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police search for man accused of skipping out on his grocery bill

Image

Jayden Jones

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans